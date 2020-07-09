MT. JUDEA — With school set to start in about a month, the Deer/Mt. Judea School Board filled one staff position this week, but another is still up in the air.
The board met Tuesday, July 7, mainly in executive session that is closed to the public for personnel matters.
The board voted to hire Robert McBryde as the new basketball coach.
However, the hiring of a principal for the Mt. Judea campus to replace long-time staff member Elvis Middleton, who resigned last August, was tabled.
According to the school’s website, the Mt. Judea graduation will be held Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Deer graduation will be July 18 at 7 p.m.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 13.
