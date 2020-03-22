The Boone County Quorum Court is set to meeting in special session Tuesday night to name an interim sheriff to fulfill Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore’s term.
Moore announced his resignation earlier this month effective April 5. He is scheduled to take a state position as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
After he told justices of the peace about the move, they decided to advertise the position and accept resumés until March 19. The three individuals who showed interest in the position were current Boone County Chief Deputy Tim Roberson, former Boone County coroner and Harrison Police Chief Wayne Cone and Andrew Jones.
A special quorum court meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. That was before the coronavirus threat became a reality and long before the first confirmed positive case reported in Harrison.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway ordered last week that all county buildings be locked down in an attempt to avoid the potential spread of the virus.
The quorum court normally meets in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management, which is a fairly small, confined room.
Hathaway said Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the courtroom of the Boone County Courthouse. JPs will first declare a vacancy in the office, then retire to executive session to discuss the three nominees. The winning candidate by state law won’t be able to run for the position when the term expires in 2022.
After the executive session, JPs will return to open session to vote on the candidate.
The public won’t be privy to the discussion in executive session and Hathaway said he expects JPs will return to vote in open session with little or no discussion.
Everyone going in the courthouse that night will be screened for temperature and first.
So, Hathaway said he is discouraging the general public from attending the meeting in order to keep the crowd size as minimal as possible in accordance with recommendations that gatherings of 10 or more people be avoided.
Hathaway said the announcement will be made in public that night and covered by media, so the general public will know the outcome anyway.
