JASPER — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has been misrepresented by perpetrators of a scam, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.
“Our office has received multiple calls from citizens letting us know that they had been called by an unknown party that was representing themselves as an employee of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the people they had a warrant and that sheriff’s office personnel would be coming to arrest them. The calls were coming from phone numbers with the (870) area code,” Wheeler said.
The caller instructed the people to go to Dollar General and purchase gift cards then call back to “take care of the warrant” to avoid arrest, the sheriff related. They were asking for amounts up to $4,500.00, which was supposed to be 10% of a $45,000 bond on the fake warrant.
“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office does not accept gift cards,” Wheeler emphasized.
And, he added, “If you have a warrant with a $45,000 bond, we probably won’t be calling you to tell you. We'll have the courtesy to come visit you in person for that.”
Please do not fall for this scam, he said, and if you receive one of the calls, please do not give the caller any personal information.
“If you have gotten one of the calls and did complete the process, please let us know. If you got one of the calls and just hung up on them, there is no need to call unless you feel you need to,” Wheeler said.
“I believe that if these no-good scammers would put the effort and creativity into an actual job as they do into trying not to work and instead just scam good, hard working people, they could really make something of themselves. Please just be aware and practice good security with your personal information,” the sheriff concluded.
