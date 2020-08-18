Dushun Scarborough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, said Tuesday that the 2020 MLK Commemorative Vigil and Beloved Community Heritage Festival set for September has been canceled.
In February, the commission announced the event would be held in Harrison on April 9. Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of late Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was set to make a rare appearance following the non-violence festival.
That was prior to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival and Dr. King’s appearance were rescheduled for Sept. 24.
Scarborough told the Daily Times on Tuesday that Dr. King had canceled that appearance due to the pandemic.
In fact, he said the entire festival has been canceled for the same reason.
However, Scarborough said Dr. King had agreed to revisit the appearance after the pandemic is brought under control, although no date had been set to reschedule.
“Dr. Bernice King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate and chief executive officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968, a press release said. “She was appointed CEO of The King Center in January 2012 by the Board of Trustees. From this position, the same one once held by her mother, this transformative leader steadfastly continues her efforts to advance her parents’ legacy of Kingian Nonviolence, which Dr. King re-branded Nonviolence365™️.”
The commission is a division of the Arkansas Department of Education.
