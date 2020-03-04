ALPENA — Jim Goldie, the Harrison lawyer contracted to represent the town of Alpena, spoke to the city council Monday about procedures for conducting city business in the light of a lawsuit filed against another Arkansas city.
Goldie said he had gotten a letter from Mayor Theron McCammond regarding the city’s council meeting schedule.
The council voted last year to move the time of the meeting from 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month to 11 a.m. That was done to accommodate a former council member who was required to work at night and couldn’t attend the evening meetings. With the then-recent resignation of two council members and only three left in position, the council voted to change meeting time in order to have a quorum present for each meeting.
Goldie continued saying that towns and cities are creatures of the state. If the state legislature no longer recognizes Alpena as a city, it would no longer exist.
“That’s the authority that the state government has,” Goldie said, adding that the authority comes from the state Constitution.
He pointed out that a city ordinance from March 2019 states the council will meet at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month unless otherwise announced. Such an announcement means that it should be posted in five public places around the city.
A few years ago, the city of Elkins was expanding the water/sewer system when a resident filed suit against the city alleging the ordinance establishing the water and sewer system passed in the 1980s wasn’t passed with the proper procedure of being posted in public, thus anything pertaining to the system was unlawful.
The Alpena council soon after passed an ordinance stating where the city’s ordinances and announcements are to be posted, although it had been amended.
He urged the council to consider following that procedure for all city business in order to avoid any other kind of legal action.
Goldie said the minutes of the most recent meeting showed that the council voted to amend the ordinance regarding meeting times to change it from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. and to invoke an emergency clause.
He said the problem is that ordinances and resolutions are required to be in writing so they can be read before approval. In addition, the emergency clause can only be adopted if it is a true emergency and it must be approved in a separate vote.
Alderman A.J. Womack asked Goldie if there would be problems it the council follows proper procedure for meeting times by posting it in the public places, while the mayor decides to change the time. He explained that McCammond had posted on the sign in front of City Hall that the monthly meeting would be at 7 p.m.
Goldie said that by ordinance and state statute, the council provides the time and place of the meeting.
McCammond then asked if the amended ordinance the council passed in February was binding. Goldie said it hadn’t been read in public or posted in the public places and the legality of the emergency clause would be up for the council to decide.
McCammond then asked the council if the meeting time was properly posted, if the meeting was legal or if it should be adjourned.
“Despite your best efforts,” Womack told the mayor, “this meeting will absolutely continue.”
At the end of the meeting, Womack made a motion to adjourn and that the council’s next regular meeting will be at 11 a.m. the first Monday in April. The council unanimously approved the motion.
