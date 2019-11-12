Omaha Volunteer Fire Department recently received $15,000 through the Rural Community Grant Program. The grant was awarded for the construction of the department's fourth fire house that will serve the Denver Road and the Wildwood Road areas. The fire department raised $35,195 through community cash and/or in-kind donations to be applied to the project as a local match.
The grant was awarded through the support of the Boone County Quorum Court. Omaha Volunteer Fire Department Secretary Mary O'Brien, appeared at last Monday's committee meetings to thank the justices of the peace and updated them on the project. She also noted that the fire department is preparing an application for another grant for fire protection-related equipment. On the department's shopping list are self-contained breathing apparatus, hydraulic rescue tools and 20 new suits of protective firefighter clothing. The department is preparing the resolution needed for the grant application.
Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the Rural Community Grant Program within the Rural Services Division.
The resolution is on the agenda of the next regular meeting of the quorum court on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Other items on the agenda include the presentation of two ordinances calling for the collection of fire dues through taxes paid to the Boone County Collectors Office for the Lead Hill Fire Department and the Hilltop Fire Department; an appropriation ordinance to place funds from the Sheriff and Veterans offices for the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) insurance; an appropriation ordinance to move funds for the collectors office and an appropriation ordinance to place funds in the correct jail account.
County Judge Robert Hathaway will also announce the appointment of James Norton to the Hillcrest Nursing Home Board of Directors through the year 2023 and also Roy Smith through the year 2024.
(0) comments
