The preferential primary election is set for March 3 and you will have a lot of choices if you plan to vote in the Democratic primary.
The Boone County Election Commission recently met to draw for positions candidates will appear on the primary election ballot.
In Arkansas, you can choose to vote in either the Democratic primary, the Republican primary or the non-partisan judicial election being held at the same time.
All positions for 14th Judicial Circuit judge are up in 2020, but Judge Andrew Bailey, Judge Deanna "Suzie" Layton and Judge John Putman are unopposed. Johnnie Abbott Copeland of Mountain Home filed for the position currently held by Judge Gordon Webb, who isn’t running again, and is unopposed.
Harrison lawyer Gail Inman-Campbell is unopposed in her run for Boone County District Court in the position currently held by Judge Fred Kirkpatrick. She has served as both district and circuit judge by appointment in the past.
Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy is running unopposed for re-election in District Position 2, which covers most of the local area.
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb are seeking Position 4 on the Arkansas Supreme Court. It will be voted on statewide and Webb’s name will appear first on the ballot in Boone County.
No matter in which primary you choose to vote, the non-partisan judicial election will be part of it.
Voters in the Alpena School District will have a choice between current school board president Kenny Underdown and challenger Lynette Cantwell. Their names will appear on the ballot in that order.
Those in the Valley Springs School District will choose between Terry Ware, Amy Deaton and Michael Watkins — in that order — for the board position currently held by president Chris Graddy, who is not running for re-election.
You can vote in either party primary you choose no matter what party affiliation you’re registered under.
If you choose the Republican primary, the presidential election is the only decision. Choices will be Bill Weld, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Donald J. Trump in that order.
If you choose the Democratic primary, you will have a choice between 18 candidates. Some had already filed for the Arkansas primary before deciding to suspend their candidacy. They are:
Marianne Williamson
Amy Klobuchar
Michael Bennet
Steve Bullock
Joe Sestak
Bernie Sanders
Michael R. Bloomberg
Andrew Yang
Mosie Boyd
Tom Steyer
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Joseph R. Biden
Kamala Harris
John K. Delaney
Elizabeth Warren
Cory Booker
Julian Castro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.