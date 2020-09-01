The Boone County Quorum Court meets Tuesday night and there are several appropriation ordinances that have been recommended by committees to the full court.
The Budget and Finance Committee chaired by JP Jim Harp presented three ordinances for consideration last week. All will proceed.
The first ordinance concerns funds received from COBRA. JP Fred Woehl is its sponsor. It appropriates $150.63 in funds that were received for the months of May, June, July and August 2020 from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing coverage with no new funds appropriated.
The second ordinance is an appropriation of $183.43 to the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System. A part-time jailer was hired April 9, 2020, at the detention center and worked until July 26, 2020. On July 27, 2020, he accepted a full-time position and started reporting retirement to APERS on July 27, 2020. Delinquent service is due for 108 part-time hours worked in July and now full time. The employer’s part of the retirement is $182 plus $1.43 interest for a total of $183.43. The employee portion will be deducted from his wages for the months of service with APERS. These funds are being appropriated for back/delinquent retirement. This ordinance is sponsored by JP James Widner.
The third ordinance concerns the 911 director asking for funds to purchase new computers for the 911 system and the OEM Building to replace the outdated ones being used now. JP David Thompson is its sponsor. The appropriation of $3,500 will come out of the 911 Fund.
A request for additional funds for Christmas lights was discussed. Harp noted that when the court was first approached for funds it would be the one and only request. JP Glenn Redding said he would not support it at this time, and would suggest private funds be raised for the project. Thompson said that these are uncertain times, with JPs Jim Milum and JP Ralph Guynn agreeing.
It was noted that some of the other towns in the county have asked about funding for their lights as well, however, there isn't money available to light up every city in the county. There was no motion made and the request was dismissed.
The Road and Bridges Committee had called for a meeting. Chairman Woehl said County Judge Robert Hathaway will need to purchase six more graders this year. The cost to purchase is less than the cost to lease. The Judge, who did not attend the committee session, will get prices.
Thompson related information from Association of Arkansas Counties regarding the CARES Act which is COVID-19 related. There has been $150 million set aside for cities and counties, with the amount split evenly, one half to the cities and one half to the counties. There will be a process to ensure each city/town and county gets a fair share of the funding.
Justice Thompson mentioned some of the legislative suggestions for the 2021 session. Some of the items mentioned were allowing the quorum courts to use electronic means and allowing for public input, allowing justices to join APERS, allowing 4-year terms for JPs, a state-wide fireworks ban, state reimbursement for holding pre-trial felons, etc. He also mentioned which ones were dismissed and which items will be brought up in the next meeting for more discussion. Justice Snavely asked more about the reimbursement for housing inmates and wanted to get more information on reimbursement for transporting said inmates.
JPs encouraged everyone to vote early in this year’s presidential election. There are already as many absentee ballots as there are normally by election time. It was related through the county clerk's office that the Harrison Post Office will work with the voters, with the ballots being mailed to the County Clerk’s Office not leaving Harrison.
Also, if a person has a fever, they will be allowed to vote, wearing a protective suit and one of the election workers will also wear a PPE suit and will lead them to a voting booth so they may vote.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off thew Bypass in Harrison. The agenda asks to attendees were face coverings and practice physical distancing.
