WESTERN GROVE — Mike Ditka would approve.
The Ozark Mountain School District’s new combined basketball team mascot has been selected. The district’s Mascot Committee decided on Bears and the team’s colors will be royal blue and gray.
Superintendent Kerry Saylors said, “We needed to choose these colors ASAP so that new basketball uniforms could be ordered. The committee has decided to let the students come up with what the OMSD Bear will look like, and this will be done after school starts.
“Our combined basketball teams have begun practicing. Our student athletes are working very hard to come together as teammates; they seem to be enjoying this new experience. Even when change is necessary, it is not always easy and we are very proud of the way that our students are supporting each other through this period," said Saylors.
At the end of last season, Saylors said he went to the board and showed them the numbers of students who were on the teams and the numbers of students who were projected to play next year. They were very low for fielding basketball teams. Saylors first suggested combining the Bruno-Pyatt and St. Joe teams so at least there would be 10 players so they could practice 5 on 5.
Last March the school board gave Saylors the authority to oversee consolidating the school district’s three basketball programs at St. Joe in Searcy County, Western Grove in Newton County and Bruno-Pyatt in Marion County. Saylors said he had several discussions with Arkansas Activities Association officials to avoid violating league rules and guidelines.
Basketball will be assigned to the Western Grove campus, Saylors said. But to be fair, practice schedules will be rotated between campuses. One week the senior boys may be practicing at St. Joe and the senior girls will be practicing at Western Grove. The players will be transported between the campuses. Basketball games will rotate also. That does take away from having home court advantage, Saylors admitted. Tuesday night you may play at Western Grove and the next home game may be in St. Joe.
Saylors said the consolidation might affect the conference level in which the schools have traditionally competed in over the years. That hasn't happened yet.
The St. Joe Senior Boys’ last winning record was in 1994. Saylors said he coached the team. “There were a lot more kids and I had a dozen to 15 players on the team.” Enrollment is dropping and it's getting harder to fill rosters.
