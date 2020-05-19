LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Court of Appeals has ruled that taking pictures of official records using a cell phone is legal under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Ben Motal filed suit against the city of Little Rock. He alleged that he was the victim of an October 2018 hit-and-run car wreck and requested to inspect and copy the report of the incident.
The custodian of the records said he could look at the report and the city would sell him a copy of the report for $10, but it was against city policy to allow him to photograph the individual pages with his personal cell phone, the opinion written by Appeals Court Judge Kenneth S. Hixson said.
Motal filed suit against the city in Pulaski County Circuit Court alleging the city failed to comply with the FOIA.
The city filed a motion to dismiss the suit. Following a hearing in February 2019, Judge Mackie M. Pierce granted the motion and in oral comments said a photograph is different than a copy because a photograph can be manipulated with computer software to make it appear different than the original.
“And if the Legislature had wanted to use the word ‘photograph’ to give a citizen the right to come into the courthouse, come into the city, come into the police department and photograph documents, they should have said so, but they didn’t,” the opinion quoted Mackie as saying.
However, Hixson’s ruling refers to a 2008 opinion issued by then-Attorney General Dustin McDaniel that said “a person requesting records under the FOIA is free to take digital photos of the documents and the records custodian cannot issue a blanket prohibition against that.”
In a separate opinion, Appeals Court Judge Raymond R. Abramson disagreed with the majority opinion.
“I firmly believe this is an issue that our supreme court or the legislature should address,” Abramson wrote. “It is not within the purview of the court of appeals to add language to statutes, and as such I must dissent.”
