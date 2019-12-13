New location to offer non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, extremely low prices, free fitness training included in all monthly memberships, and more
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, announced it will open its first location in Harrison, at 605 US-62 in the spring of 2020.
The 19,000 square foot Harrison Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers*, massage chairs*, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more.
“We’re thrilled to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to Harrison,” said Travis Satterthwaite, regional director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates over 160 locations across 14 states. “At Planet Fitness, we welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Bob Largent, said, ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Planet Fitness to Harrison and the greater Boone County community. They’re an established national business that focuses on the physical fitness and health of their customers, another significant addition to our quality of life initiatives. This is a win-win for the region.’ Gwen Hoffmann, assistant vice president, First National Bank of North Arkansas, and Chamber board chair, echoed Largent’s sentiments, saying, “Having Planet Fitness join our community speaks volumes for the environment that the Chamber has worked so hard to create. The fruits of our labors are now beginning to come to fruition.”
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe @ pf® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself.
The PF Black Card® membership, which is $22.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits*.
*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Harrison.
