JASPER — The Jasper City Council received a proposed ordinance regulating chickens inside the city limits, but they found it was nothing to crow about and decided to table it. The ordinance proposal was the result of complaints received about a rooster that was attacking people on a Jasper street.
Last month, a woman reported she fell in an attack and a man said he saw the rooster chase a boy into the street. He said he drove his vehicle between the rooster and the boy so the boy could escape. The boy could have been hit by a car, the man said.
At the Aug. 15 council meeting, Mayor Jan Larson presented an ordinance prepared by the city's attorney.
Of all the complaints that the city receives about half of them are animal-related, Larson told the council. These are reoccurring problems mostly involving dogs, feral cats and chickens, she said, recalling a similar rooster complaint a few years ago.
It's the city's job to protect citizens and their property as well as the welfare and the humane treatment of animals, Larson said.
She called the ordinance a proactive framework for addressing the problem whenever it arises. She said it is less restrictive than ordinances adopted by surrounding towns and cities. She noted that the city does not employ an animal control officer.
The ordinance would allow chickens in the city limits, but they would not be allowed to run at large or trespass on private property.
The law would be in effect for properties up to two acres in size within the city limits. It would not affect farms that are in the city limits. Chickens could not be kept at multi-family complexes. Residents may have up to 10 hens. Roosters must be penned. The ordinance would require pens to be kept clean. There would be no grandfathering so existing flocks of chickens would have to adhere to the ordinance once it is passed. Penalties are a fine of $50 for the first offense and up to $250 for repeated offenses.
Dawn Dulle, the owner of the most recent offending rooster, attended the meeting and apologized for the incidents. She said she owns two hens and two roosters. In response to the complaints the birds' wings have been clipped and now they are all penned behind a five-foot fence.
City council member Michael Thomas resisted adding another animal ordinance to the municipal code.
He said he felt there were already laws on the books pertaining to animals. Maybe the existing laws can be reviewed, redundancies removed and language referring to chickens could be included in a revised law.
The question was raised if the enforcement of the proposed law would include the flock of free ranging guinea hens that many residents agree have redeeming value by controlling ticks and other insects.
Lawson said she was aware of at least four animal-related city ordinances. It was also noted that state laws on livestock do not include chickens.
Council member Lindsey Graham said she didn't like placing more restrictions on city residents.
Council members agreed to table the proposed ordinance and to review existing ordinances. It was noted that the police department was sending an officer to an animal control training event in September. Information received at the training might assist in drafting a new animal control ordinance for the city, Lawson said.
