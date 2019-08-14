A rental permit ordinance will not be going forward to the Harrison City Council. It was kicked out by the Resources and Policy Committee during the council's monthly committees meeting last week.
The ordinance called for a new permit requiring landlords to provide information to the city that presumably would be used to assist the city's fire department locate owners in case the property was damaged or destroyed by fire or other disasters. No fee would be assessed, said Fire Chief Marc Lowery.
In effect, the permit would serve as a recording method and as a fire prevention tool. It would be an annual permit that would remind owners to make sure smoke detectors work or to remove fire hazards from the premises. The information would help the department speedily track down an owner who lives out of town. The city wants these owners to pay more attention to their property to make sure they are clean and safe.
Tony White, a trailer park operator, said he was opposed to having another layer of government affecting his business. It would seem every property owner would have to have a permit, especially if they were owners of an unoccupied residence, he argued. While he said he could appreciate the sentiments of the fire department, the effort would be better spent in other areas, he said.
Roger Turner said he would like the council to allow time for the public to review the ordinance, noting the fines that could be assessed. Other remarks from the public were heard on the matter resisting the ordinance.
There was no motion by committee members to move the ordinance on to the council for consideration at its next meeting.
