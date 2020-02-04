The Harrison Planning Commission has recommended a rezoning request for a future large-scale development on U.S. 65 North, but plans for that project were tabled last Tuesday afternoon.
KNWA RE Harrison, LLC, is requesting property at 1610 U.S. 65 North be rezoned from A-1 (suburban agricultural use) to C-3 (general or highway commercial use). There were no comments made at a public hearing at City Hall called prior to the regular planning commission meeting Tuesday.
There was little discussion when the commission meeting began with a quorum of members present.
Wade Phillips, director of operations for the city, said adjacent property owners had no objections to the rezoning.
One of the neighbors is Boone County Regional Airport. It met recently and it discussed the certified letter the airport manager received about the proposed rezoning of the Scroggins property, 20 acres located north of the airport. The airport actually owns the airspace and the property owner has to avoid tall structures and bright lights aimed toward the sky that could interfere with planes landing safely. Planning commissioners were assured the airport's and the developer's engineers have been in contact about the avigation easement. The commissioners voted to recommend the rezoning to the Harrison City Council.
John Scott, who identified himself to the planning commissioners as owner of Kubota of Northwest Arkansas, Inc., said the proposed building project for the site will feature a new design Kubota has selected for its image program.
The project's engineer said plans call for utilizing only a portion of the parcel. A house sitting on the back side of the property will be removed.
Commissioners looked over the drawings of the tractor retail sales office/facility with Phillips pointing out issues that need to be addressed in the plans. These include such things as meeting elevation requirements, identifying appropriate facade materials, include plans for a hard surfaced parking lot and a determination of the number of parking spaces that will be required, a need for a landscaping plan, the need for an additional fire hydrant, drainage and storm water retention plans and plans for a septic system, though the engineer said an extension of the city's sewer lines to the property would be considered.
Under that light, the commissioners voted to table approval of the plans.
The commissioners were also asked to give its approval for vacating an alley right-of-way between Central Avenue and Stephenson Avenue. The city and Arvest Bank own property on the right-of-way. Arvest wants to sell its piece of property there. The city has no objection, Phillips said. The commissioners voted to recommend that city council take action by way of passage of a resolution.
