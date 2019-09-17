BOULDER, Colo. — Ruby Kate Chitsey, 11, of Harrison has been named a winner of the 2019 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, a press release said.
Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring, public-spirited young people from across the U.S. and Canada who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment. Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
Ruby Kate founded Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents — www.3Wishes.global — to support the elderly living in America’s nursing homes.
She visits with residents and asks them, “If you could have any three things in the world, what would they be?” She then grants their wishes, returning to deliver everyday items like shoes that fit and fresh fruit.
Ruby Kate began her project at the nursing home where her mother works as a nurse, inspired by a resident named Pearl who had to relinquish her dog because she couldn’t afford to feed it. Pearl receives just $40 each month from Medicaid to cover expenses like pet food, haircuts and new clothes. Ruby Kate was shocked to learn there are almost a million other people like Pearl.
She decided one day to ask residents what they wished they had and to write their answers in a notebook. Half expecting wishes for money or cars, instead she recorded requests for a chocolate bar, better toothpaste, an electric razor, watermelon. That night, she and her mom bought nearly everything on the list. Ruby Kate began organizing local fundraisers in order to grant more wishes and then created a GoFundMe campaign for her cause. It has generated more than $250,000 from 6,000 people all over the world. With that support, she is working to expand her project across the country. She is also starting to advocate for increasing the monthly Medicaid allowance.
“I feel valued for doing what matters to me — being kind — and am so glad the world took my voice seriously,” says Ruby Kate. “Mostly, I’m grateful that I’ve changed the world for the elderly I know.”
How did this award make her feel?
“The day I found out I felt over the moon,” she told the Daily Times. “I’ve never been awarded such a big award.”
The Barron Prize was founded in 2001 by author T. A. Barron and was named for his mother, Gloria Barron. Since then, the Prize has awarded more than half a million dollars to hundreds of young people who reflect the great diversity of America. They are female and male, urban and rural, and from various backgrounds – all working in creative ways to help their communities or protect the planet.
“Nothing is more inspiring than stories about heroic people who have truly made a difference to the world,” says Barron. “And we need our heroes today more than ever. Not celebrities, but heroes – people whose character can inspire us all. That is the purpose of the Gloria Barron Prize: to shine the spotlight on these amazing young people so that their stories will inspire others.”
And what does Ruby Kate plan to do with the $10,000 prize?
“I plan to buy a super-sized screen TV for the residents and buy the local sports channels,” she said. “And the rest of the money, I’m going to put some of it towards Ruby’s Residents and some of it towards my education.”
Visit www.barronprize.org for more information.
