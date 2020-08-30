While U.S. Sen. John Boozman was on the campus of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, vice president of clinic services and CNO Sammie Cribbs and CEO/president Vince Leist wanted to honor a local hero and allow the Senator to participate.
Cribbs stated, “As COVID-19 pandemic continues to emerge and change our environment, I would like to take a moment and celebrate some incredible things that have occurred over the past six months.”
She told the group that NARMC was the fifth medical facility in the state to establish a testing site and they did it within 36 hours. “We also rallied together to provide the community with a COVID-19 hotline and front-line defense with screening and intensive care for critically ill patients.”
NARMC has partnered with the Mayo Clinic for innovate treatment options for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
“The highly skilled professionals at NARMC have taken tremendous steps to keep this community safe during the pandemic,” she said. “Thank you to those who have chosen healthcare as their career and calling. We understand all great things happen with great leadership and we want to recognize a vital part of this team and her leadership during this pandemic.”
Dr. Jennifer Sadler was presented a plaque which stated, “For maintaining the honorable tradition that confers upon her profession, providing unwavering commitment to all, excellent leadership, service and a cherished pride in her calling.”
Cribbs said Sadler is responsible for working with the community, industries and schools to answer questions about COVID-19 as well as making sure the hospital was prepared during the pandemic.
“We express our sincere gratitude for the invaluable contributions she has made to North Arkansas Medical Center and to those in this community,” Cribbs concluded.
