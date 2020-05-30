Luke Feighert, Harrison chief financial officer, gave the Harrison City Council some news Thursday night that made him say, “Wow.”
Feighert said the matter of sales tax collections has been on his mind as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered so many businesses.
Economists had predicted that sales taxes would be down and that cities should prepare for it. But when city officials were notified last Friday of receipts based on March sales, they were all surprised.
“We actually had our fifth highest month ever,” Feighert said. “We had spending down across the nation of 7.5%. We actually went up 4%.”
He said he immediately called council Finance Committee chairman Mitch Magness to let him know.
“I said, ‘You’re lying. You’re making this stuff up,’” Magness said Thursday night.
The city was hoping for a number that would amount to breaking even, or possible even a little lower than last year.
Feighert said the city collected $108,243.64, up 4% from the previous year. Boone County sales tax collections were $197, 850.19, which was up 6% from the previous year.
“That puts us over the $100,000 mark above budget,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city had budgeted for $99,000 in collections. But with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, the Arkansas Municipal League told officials to expect collections to be about 12% under budget, so they were braced for about $87,000.
But the mayor said the higher number meant more than just money.
“It means that stuff did happen here and the future for Harrison is brighter than we expected,” Jackson said.
Feighert said there are many possible factors for the additional collections. It might be that people shopped in Harrison rather than going to Branson, Missouri, or Northwest Arkansas as they have in the past.
“This shows you, if we can keep some of them home what it’ll mean to our community,” the mayor said.
Feighert said the numbers could be good news for economic development. Showing growth like that to prospective retailers would be “huge.”
“It shows how much money actually is here in this community,” Feighert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.