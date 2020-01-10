ALPENA — The long process of getting a sewer system in Alpena may be coming to the beginning of the end later this year.
Jeff Dehnhardt with Engineering Services, Inc. address the Alpena City Council Monday for an update on the project.
The project will consist of two separate contracts. One will consist of installation of the collection system — sewer lines — throughout town and the other will be construction of the treatment plant.
The Arkansas Health Department approved plans for the collection system last year. Plans for the treatment plant have been submitted to the ADH and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for approval.
ESI has also applied for the permits necessary for the project. One is a discharge permit to release treated sewage into Long Creek, while the other is a construction permit for the plant from ADEQ.
“I expect to hear something back from them within the next 30 days,” he said.
If those permits are approved, ESI can then move into the bidding phase, then finally into the construction phase when activity will be apparent. Dehnhardt said he understood how long the city has been working toward a sewer system.
The city buys water from the city of Harrison after it’s treated by the Boone-Carroll Water District, but a sewer system has always been elusive.
The council has seen numerous proposals for a sewer system dating back at least to the mid-1990s, but paying for such a plan has always been the hindrance.
Working toward the goal, the council asked voters to approve a 1% sales tax in 2000 and 2004, but both those efforts failed.
However, voters did approve the sales tax at special election in 2005. Former Mayor Bobbie Bailey said in 2018 that tax revenue – about $5,000 a month – has gone into a separate bank account with hopes of developing a sewer system.
In another special election in September 2017, Alpena voters approved the sale of bonds to finance a system, as well as reallocating the sales tax revenue to paying off those bonds.
Dehnhardt introduced Cassie Elliott, a grants administrator with Visionary Milestones, Inc. He said she has been working with ESI to garner easements from property owners to install sewer lines.
He said there have been a couple of property owners who had questions about giving up easements, although he didn’t recognize them as being out of the ordinary. All those easements have to be in place before the project moves forward.
Elliott estimated about 70% of necessary easements have been recorded. She and Dehnhardt were scheduled to meet with some property owners that day to address issues such as how the easement might affect the way they will be able to use their property in the future.
She said she would be working with residents to apply for free hook-ups to the system, but that won’t start until all the easements are in order.
Mayor Theron McCammond asked when residents might actually see construction start.
Dehnhardt said that if all regulatory approval is granted on the schedule he hopes, construction could start this summer.
He went on to say they anticipate a year-log construction phase of both contracts, although they will be underway at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.