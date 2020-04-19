BELLEFONTE — The traffic signals at the junction of Highway 65 South and Highway 62 East near Bellefonte are installed and they will begin to start partially working next week.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl said the signal will start flashing yellow on Highway 65 and red on Highway 62 next Tuesday.
That will continue for about a week to get drivers used to the signal being in place before they start completely working.
In January 2017, Boone County justices of the peace voted to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to study traffic patterns at the junction just south of Bellefonte. A couple of deadly wrecks at or near the junction spurred the request.
ARDOT said the study showed a traffic signal was warranted. In April 2018, ARDOT District 9 engineer Steve Lawrence told JPs that the signals could be operational by mid-2020.
The project includes a four-way signal with the addition of a short roadway leading to the entrances to some businesses on the west side of US 65.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proposed a long-term highway funding plan that includes a referendum that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The program is called "Renew Arkansas Highways."
Titled Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment will allow voters to decide whether to continue the 0.50% sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote will make it a permanent revenue resource for roads.
