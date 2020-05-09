The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board is set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and one item on the agenda is a recommendation from a committee regarding the contract with Via Recyclables for operation of the district.
Via has been contracted to operate the district since 2009. Melinda Caldwell, Via owner, has been district director since that time.
Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl was elected chairman of the board earlier this year. He and some board members have questioned Caldwell about the lack of a budget and have asked to see receipts regarding expenses for which she has been reimbursed.
Caldwell had offered to show all board members those records at her home office, but they asked her to bring records for the entire board to see at public meetings.
In February, Woehl appointed Marion County Judge John Massey, Searcy County Judge Jim Harness, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott and Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon to a committee to discuss the contract with Via.
The committee met March 4 in Yellville. After discussion, Elliott said he would make a motion to terminate the contract with Via when the board meets next and Nixon said he would second it.
That item is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, as well as other personnel matters. Woehl said that if the board does vote to terminate the Via contract, a replacement for Caldwell will be needed.
The board also could discuss legal representation by Charleston lawyer John Verkamp.
Woehl criticized Verkamp’s action to not file an objection to extension of the receivership under which the district has operated for more than two years without approval of the board.
In a letter to Woehl and the board, Verkamp wrote that he does represent the district, not any single board member or the chairman. He also is the attorney of record in the Bank of the Ozarks lawsuit against the district that led to the receivership and imposition of the $18 fee on property owners’ property taxes.
Verkamp said an objection to the motion to extend the receivership would have been without basis.
“To end the receivership would likely not be in my client’s best interest,” Verkamp wrote in the letter. “If the receivership was not in place, then all funds of the district would be in jeopardy of execution by the creditor.”
Verkamp cited rules of professional conduct for officers of the court that state a counselor must proceed as is reasonably necessary in the best interest of the organization if an officer acts in a manner that could result in substantial injury to the organization.
“Your recent actions are risky and place my client in jeopardy or risk of liability,” Verkamp wrote to Woehl.
Verkamp continued that district bylaws grant control of the district’s finances to the board secretary/treasurer, not the board chairman. He said the chairman does not have to power to determine what obligations will be paid, which includes additional compensation to Caldwell for extra work she has done in closure of the NABORS landfill and remediation of the DAMCO tire dump, as well as involvement with the receivership and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
Woehl said the current board is very active, as opposed to members of the board in the past. He said he just wants the board to be involved in decisions regarding all aspects of operation of the district.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, in the larger JPH Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus. The larger venue will help to meet social distancing guidelines for public venues.
