During the most recent Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors meeting on chamber president/CEO Bob Largent told the directors the chamber foundation was making some changes.
The Boone County Adult and Youth Leadership classes have always been under the umbrella of the chamber foundation. Largent told the board when it was originally set up, businesses would pay to have their associates attend and it was set up as a tax deduction for them.
“For the last several years now, businesses have paid the expenses as a pure business expense, so the need of the 501c (3) is not necessary,” he said.
Mark Martin, president of the chamber foundation, said the chamber will absorb these programs and make managing them easier for the 2020-2021 classes.
Largent said, “We are grateful to Windstream Kinetic for sponsoring this year’s Boone County Leadership Institute. And they have told me they are interested in seeing this program grow. Windstream is providing a dinner and speaker for this year’s graduation scheduled for April 30. This is a staff function for the chamber, and we look forward to continuing to train additional leaders for our community.”
The Leadership programs are available for any Boone County students who will be juniors next year and any business in the county who would like staff members to attend. Classes are limited, so call the chamber at (870) 741-2659 for more information.
