JASPER — The Jasper City Council met in regular session Thursday night, but instead of meeting at City Hall, the council members went on the road to Bradley Park where they met in the newly air conditioned multi-use room on the Bradley Park Stage.
The facility recently had air conditioning and heating equipment installed and Mayor Jan Larson said it will be available to the public for year-round use.
The area is more than spacious as there was room for the council table and several rows of folding chairs.
Because the building was not heated or cooled in the past the large room could only be comfortably used at certain times of the year. It is perfect for meetings or for holding educational programs, plus it is right behind the open stage.
The mechanical equipment was purchased and installed using grant funds. Additional grants are being sought to extend the stage.
