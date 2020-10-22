A vehicle reported stolen Wednesday night in Harrison became the subject of a high-speed pursuit that ended on the north end of the bridge over the Buffalo National River on Highway 65 South.
A Harrison Police log shows a man called the HPD about 7:45 p.m. to report his 2006 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from the parking lot of Harrison Liquor while he was in the store.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said the vehicle was left running and unlocked.
Harrison Police notified other law enforcement agencies of the theft and Boone County authorities located the vehicle southbound on Highway 65 just north of Bellefonte, the log said.
Sheriff Tim Roberson said a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching about 100 mph.
Roberson said an Arkansas State Police trooper positioned himself at the south end of the bridge and deployed spike strips, but the driver — an 18-year-old male subject who wasn’t identified — stopped on near the north end of the bridge and fled on foot.
The passenger, who was a 17-year-old male, attempted to jump out of the vehicle as well, but Roberson said the vehicle brushed against the guardrail leading to the bridge and pinned his leg between the vehicle and the door.
Harrison Rescue was paged out to help with the passenger. Roberson said police didn’t want to move the vehicle without medical personnel on scene for fear there might have been internal damage to the boy’s leg.
The juvenile was freed and flown to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment, Roberson said. Officers on scene also caught the driver after a foot pursuit and took him into custody.
Roberson went on to say the subjects were from Montana and the juvenile had been reported as a runaway. They were apparently on their way to Memphis to join up with a rodeo.
Any charges against the subjects were still pending as of Thursday afternoon, but the HPD log shows an officer did file a formal complaint for theft of a vehicle.
