JASPER — Jasper’s Future Strategic Community Plan will be revealed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Jasper City Council meeting at City Hall.
Council members, city staff and about 50 residents, including youth participated with staff from the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, several economic development consultants and with Tina Cole and Jeremy Ragland from Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (NWAEDD) to develop the plan over many months.
NWAEDD received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) in 2017 to perform strategic economic assessments in its most rural counties. The EDA grant enabled NWAEDD to contract with the AEDI to perform the assessments using its Arkansas Cultural and Community Economic Strength System (ACCESS).
Three communities over the course of three years were chosen to participate in the endeavor. The city of Jasper was chosen to participate in 2019.
“Small cities are limited by manpower, time and funding to do this type of major project,” Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said. “Jasper is so fortunate to have this support made possible by NWAEDD.”
Larson noted committees have been moving forward on projects even as the plan was in process of development. The five-year plan is a living document subject to change as needs and goals change. It will be reviewed and revised at least annually.
“Jasper will move forward with this plan developed to create an environment that serves everyone from its seniors to the young families who will be able to live and work in our beautiful natural setting. The five-year strategic plan is available to review by the public, and people who want to participate on committees are welcome,” Larson said.
