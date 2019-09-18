Members of IGNITE, a high school group of students key in proposing and getting passed locally and state-wide a law prohibiting the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarettes to persons under the age of 21, appeared before the Harrison City Council recently to ask that the city ordinance not be changed to articulate with state legislation that varies slightly.
Almost a year ago, the council adopted the ordinance the raised the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21 in the city limits after IGNITE members pitched the idea. A similar proposal to the Boone County Quorum Court met with less success as justices of the peace declined to pass such an ordinance, opting instead to wait for state legislation.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Act 580 of 2019 into law in March, barring the sale of any such products to minors. The act defines a minor as anyone under the age of 21 unless that individual has a military identification card proving they are a member of the United States Armed Services or one who has reached the age of 19 by Dec. 31 of this year.
IGNITE students advised the city to hold off amending the ordinance as they believe national legislation on what is popularly known as T-21 is forthcoming.
Chris Head, chairman of the Resources and Policy Committee, said he was proud of the students, the council and his committee for working to get the ordinance passed and the legislation introduced to the state legislature. He and the committee members voted to do nothing at the time.
