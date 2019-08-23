U.S. Sen Tom Cotton was in Harrison on Tuesday and he told the Daily Times that he thinks Congress could help do something about mass shootings, but it will also be coupled with trying to address some mental health issues.
In the wake of some recent mass shootings, some people have called for expanded background checks for firearms purchases. Some such legislation has been passed in the House of Representatives, but has not been brought up for a vote in the Senate.
Should the Senate take up some kind of action?
He said he thought Congress could take steps to address such atrocities as occurred in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, but citizens’ Second Amendment and due process rights must be respected.
“You know, one common feature of a lot of these shootings is that they’re often conducted by young men who have become angry and alienated and isolated in society and they often do show red flags,” Cotton said. “The shooter in Dayton had a rape list and a kill list of classmates that he wanted to harm or showed a girl on a first date a video of the Pittsburg synagogue shooting.”
Cotton said he wants to make it easier and more effective for family members or teachers or coaches to go to the authorities, consistent with due process in their states, and express concerns about someone who might be a danger.
“But to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners is not going to solve the problems of the kind of shootings we saw in Dayton and El Paso,” he said.
Many people agree that mental health is a problem behind such shootings, but how can that be addressed?
Cotton said officials need to look more closely at what is done for citizens who are seriously mentally ill.
Such people could lead lives that are productive if given more attention and more care.
Cotton said that could mean putting individuals in a mental hospital for a period of time, but the process must be made easier for local health officials and authorities to identify people who have serious mental illness who need attention.
“Today, too often, I hear from police officers all around the state that they feel like they are the mental health system because too many people with serious mental illnesses are out on the streets with no means to care for themselves and often becoming a danger to themselves and others,” Cotton said.
