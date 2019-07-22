The history of the earth has brought about many strange and awe-inspiring creatures, but none have been more successful than the arthropods! What are these things we call arthropods? They are invertebrate animals such as insects, arachnids (spiders), and crustaceans. Arthropods account for 80% of all animal species on earth.
From the ancient giant Jaekelopterous (8 feet long), to modern day arachnids, crustaceans, myriapods (centipedes/millipedes), and insects, Austin Jones will discuss how this group of organisms has outlasted the dinosaurs and worked their way into nearly every facet of our human lives.
Arthropods lay at (or near) the base of the food chain in most ecological systems, especially in the deep ocean. Even the world's apex predators, human beings, rely crucially on arthropods. Lobsters, clams, and shrimp are a basic food staple around the world, and without the pollination of plants and crops provided by insects, our agricultural economy would collapse.
Austin’s programs are not only fascinating but fun. Bring the entire family for this one.
Program will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center located on Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12 War Eagle Road intersection.
