Tetelestai House hosted an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 18, to share with the public the blessings provided by the community and businesses to assist women with life after prison.
The home is designed to give women a safe place to transition back into society after serving time in prison. The women have to agree to the faith-based rehab program to reside in the home.
Tetelestai (pronounced ta-tell-a-sty) executive director Tracy Lindsey knows from experience the difficulties the ladies struggle with and her pastor says, “She is a trophy of God’s grace and the restoration process.”
The one-acre lot was given to them as they began to outgrow the original home. The new lot had a 100-year-old house which had to be demolished before construction could begin. Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway has been very supportive of the ministry since the beginning as well as many judges and attorneys who have seen the difference this type of rehabilitation can make for the formerly incarcerated and their extended family.
Hathaway had lived in the structure as a child and was sentimental about the new home and seeing the positive difference it would be for the women who would live there as well as the community.
The new house used the natural topography of the land and will eventually have a finished basement with an additional 2,200 square feet as the need arises. Phase One of the project was to finish the main level and it currently has three double occupancy bedrooms, two and a half baths, a large living room, with an open concept kitchen and dining room. One room is available as the training/educational room for the ladies.
“We are just getting started,” Lindsey said smiling from ear to ear to the crowd. Assistant Jayma Rhoten is a talented furniture builder and took some of the 100-year-old wood from the house they tore down to fashion reclaimed-wood furniture for the new structure. Tracy and Jayma both love to explain, “We took this wood that was ready for the burn pile and fashioned it into something useful and beautiful. Just like God does with our lives. No one is beyond His ability to restore and use for His glory.”
The original structure just one mile down the road was home to 28 women. “As we outgrew that space, we began praying. It wasn’t long before God answered that prayer and Carl and Kay Garvin donated this acre to us in 2017.”
Lindsey said the whole building project has been God providing in various ways. Area churches, and some from out-of-state, have sent volunteers to help with construction projects. A gift registry has been set up at Walmart for items still needed to furnish the rooms for the women.
“We are very grateful to Don and Pat Williams for overseeing the construction and David Evans for being our draftsman,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey thanked “Oma” and “Opa,” Toka and Jerry Griffitt, for their vision of the ministry as God continued to impress Lindsey to search for a way to help women. The Griffitts donated a house they weren’t using.
The word Tetelestai means “it is finished” in the Greek language. Lindsey explains to people, “That old life is finished. You are a new creation in Christ.”
Women who have graduated from the program love to share their testimony in churches or with groups. To donate to T-House or find out more about the women’s ministry go to tetelestaihouse.org or call (870) 426-4988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.