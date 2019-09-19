Harrison Police Sgt. Mike Toland said people often think about what happens during a mass shooting, but what they don’t consider is what happens afterward.
Toland addressed the Local Emergency Planning Committee — comprised of local emergency responders, other health officials and government leaders — on Tuesday told them they need to consider how they would respond to such an emergency after it happens.
Toland explained that he has been through varied training sessions as part of his role as supervisor of the school resource officer program in Harrison.
Training has changed over the years. At one time police were trained to secure the perimeter of a scene and await the special weapons team. But that could take some time and a shooting might still be underway. Now officers are trained to be prepared to get at the active shooter as quickly as possible.
At one time, they were trained to make way for EMS to treat victims. But after the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, where 12 people were killed and another 70 injured, responders found that EMS couldn’t get to the victims because people were rushing out of the theater. Police officers now do what they can for victims immediately.
“You have to work together,” Toland said.
At the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, a lone gunman killed 58 people, wounded more than 400 others and the panic that ensued injured more than 400 more.
In most cases, such active shooting incidents are usually very brief.
“These don’t last very long at all,” he said.
In Las Vegas, Toland told the committee, police were able to isolate the shooter in his motel room within 10 minutes, at which time he killed himself. It’s what happened afterward that became another problem.
Authorities fielded more than 1,500 calls within two hours. Within the first two minutes, 50 callers were on hold with police and dispatchers were overwhelmed.
Even with the number of police agencies that responded, there still weren’t enough resources to handle the mayhem.
He explained that if someone is bent on shooting people, those on scene should expect casualties. It can take time to eliminate the threat completely. “Action is faster than reaction,” Toland said.
Communication is the first thing that breaks down. Cell phones won’t be a tool after hundreds of people are trying to use them simultaneously. Even police radios can’t handle all the traffic once enough responders are on scene.
In school fire drills, students and staff are trained to exit the building at the same place each time. But a fire could block that exit, so they need to be prepared to exit where it’s possible.
The same goes for private businesses, and the same tactics could be utilized for a natural emergency of any kind.
Toland also told the committee that the media will show up for such events. If officials don’t give accurate information to media outlets, they will get it from someone who might not know the details. Officials need to control the narrative of any situation.
Toland said such incidents will be chaotic and not everything will go smoothly. The important thing is to slow down and think about what you’re doing and try to make as few mistakes as possible.
Toland told the Daily Times he has done numerous such training sessions in schools and with other emergency responders.
Often times people go into those sessions and are surprised to find out what they are not prepared for in case of such an incident. It’s not just about neutralizing the threat.
“That’s just the beginning,” Toland said. “It’s the aftermath. I mean, you look at four or five days, a week of trying to recover and get everything done. That’s what they don’t plan for.”
