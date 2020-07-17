Court records show Bank OZK, as trustee for bondholders, has moved to continue the receivership under which the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District operates and to have the court order the receiver to file all necessary appeals of court challenges to the $18 fee on property owners.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill fiasco. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the solid waste district to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed lawsuits challenging the fee as a tax or illegal exaction in all six counties in the district. Circuit judges in five of the counties agreed it was a tax, thus unconstitutional. The final case in Boone County is pending.
The receiver, Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece had filed a notice of appeal of those decisions to the Arkansas Supreme Court. But at a June 22 hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Judge Tim Fox ordered the receiver to stop those appeal efforts to see if another party involved in the lawsuits would continue with proceedings.
Neither the solid waste district nor the county collectors are willing to finalize the appeal. Bank OZK, as trustee for bondholders, is investigating whether it can pursue the appeal of those five decisions. The bondholders were not made a part of the lawsuits, although bondholders were joined in the Boone County case.
The receivership is scheduled to expire July 20. Bank OZK has asked that the receivership be continued until pending court matters are resolved.
In addition, the trustee filed another motion asking Judge Fox to clarify the role of the receiver, authorizing him to defend the final lawsuit pending in Boone County.
In addition, the trustee maintains that the solid waste district board has refused “to act in the best interest of the District or to comply with its contractual and legal obligations by failing to support any version of a service fee, to support or prosecute the pending appeals, or to defend the current Boone Co. litigation,” records show.
As such, the trustee has asked the court to authorize the receiver to continue with the appeal process, especially because the trustee may be procedurally barred from following through with appeals as a non-party to the five lawsuits.
“The role of the Receiver is necessary and appropriate in this case, when considering the conduct of the Board and its refusal to act in the best interest of the District or to honor its contractual and legal obligations,” the trustee alleged. “To allow the Board to continue to control the affairs of the District, without a receiver, will lead to further harm to creditors, including the Bondholders and the State of Arkansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.