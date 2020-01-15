MT. JUDEA — The Deer/Mt. Judea School District Board of Education has a vacancy for position 1.
Sharon Pierce tendered her resignation via letter and it was accepted by the board at its Monday, Jan. 13, meeting.
Interested applicants can send a letter to cristan.martin@deer.k12.ar.us . Interviews will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. and appointment will be Monday, Feb. 10, at the regular scheduled meeting scheduled at the Deer Campus. Interested persons can call (870) 428-8100 for more information.
A map of Zone 1 is available in the school district's central office at Deer, or at the county courthouse.
In the letter dated Jan. 13, Pierce addressed board president Clayton Heffley, board members and Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry.
"As you know the Deer Mt. Judea School District is close to my heart and I want the best for it. Sadly, I do not feel I will be able to serve it well in the coming months due to my health. Once I regain my health, I will do whatever I can to help in a non-school board capacity. I feel someone who is present now will better serve our school. We are at a critical junction and need to keep pressing forward with our digital program in order to save the whole district. We need to hire teachers and get buildings for the digital part as well as improve the campus learning. My thoughts and prayers will be with you as you guide us through the next years.
“Please accept my resignation from the school board. I have loved the challenges through the years and feel I have helped make a difference in a positive way. Please choose someone to take my place that will care as much as I have.
“Sincerely,
“Sharon Pierce”
In other action Monday the board approved student transfers and went into an executive session that lasted about 30 minutes.
Resignations were accepted from Ashley Reynolds, secretary at the Deer High School, Brian Jones maintenance/bus driver and board member Pierce.
