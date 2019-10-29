VALLEY SPRINGS — Valley Springs School Superintendent Judy Green said Tuesday afternoon that the death of a student was under investigation, but she also said the school had little information at the time.
Green said she was notified after school started Tuesday morning by the district’s school resource officer, who is also a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy, that a student had died that morning.
Green said there was an active investigation ongoing Tuesday and she reserved comment of the student’s age and identification pending that probe.
She went on to say that parents had been notified in a text message. That message said:
“It is with deep regret & great sadness that we inform you of the recent loss of a student. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, & questions for our students. Our crisis team is available & will make every effort to help you & your child.”
Green said about 4 p.m. that she was preparing to meet with the crisis team regarding the incident.
When contacted earlier in the day, Sheriff Mike Moore said his office wasn’t releasing any information at the time.
