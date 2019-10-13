Bob Largent, executive director of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, visited the Harrison City Council during committee meetings Thursday night. He said he wanted to demonstrate what Harrison and Boone County is all about. A three-minute video was shown highlighting business opportunities and the quality of life that exists in the Harrison area. It answers the question, why come to live and work in Harrison and Boone County?
The video was produced by the #believeboonecounty initiative.
About 6.5 hours of video footage was produced that can be made into 20 to 30 three-minute videos. Individual businesses and industries can build videos from this resource, Largent said.
Since last Friday, the chamber's website featuring the video has had 2,000 hits, Largent said. The video was given to the city to put on its website.
The chamber of commerce has a new mission, Largent continued. The focus of the chamber was officially changed ... "to be recognized as the premiere business organization influencing Harrison's and the greater Boone County's economic and business development through leadership, education and investor partnerships."
Largent said, "That's important. We now have the charter to do what we're doing."
He presented an economic development report reflecting data captured from Jan. 1 through Oct. 1.
The county has very low unemployment, 3.5% in Boone County as of July. Since Jan. 1 over 335 new jobs have been created. These are not net new jobs. These are new jobs that have been created by businesses moving in and expanding their work in Harrison and Boone County.
"That's an amazing number considering we have not aggressively and proactively sought new business development," Largent said.
Prime businesses are those whose goods, services and products are typically delivered outside the boundaries of Boone County. Look at the expansions just since January, he said. A headquarters complex, $3.3 million; Windstream, over $1 million in fiberoptic development, Ritter, over $2 million in fiberoptic development and a regional office that has spent over $1 million in renovating its office complex here in the city limits. Largent emphasized this represents $7.3 million invested just on prime business expansion. "Not anything new."
There are some new prospects totaling $37.3 million, the report shows. These include new warehouses, a logistics terminal and new manufacturing builds. "These are the only ones that we know of," he added.
The report also highlighted Main Street business expansion. Since January these businesses spent $11.6 million. New and prospective businesses add $30.8 million more in investments.
The report does not reflect two more investments that Largent said he learned of this week.
One is the $1.3 million ministries complex at the Arkansas Boys Ranch just outside of Harrison.
WestRock, one of the city's main prime employers, in 2018 added over $8.5 million of new equipment and investment and hired 30 employees. Forget that, he said. This year, WestRock is going to deploy a new piece of equipment that's going to raise the plant's capacity and it's valued at $1.3 million.
The report says that since January over $87 million has been invested in the area. "We know there's a lot more out there. We think that's a great story for Harrison and we intend to build on that," said Largent.
The report goes on to look at housing and commercial sales and prices and a review of the 2017 agriculture census.
Couple all those investments with $87 million, he said, that's over $200 million invested in Boone County in seven months.
Largent also looked briefly at Opportunity Zone investment incentives and taxes collected on internet sales that will have future impacts locally.
Mayor Jerry Jackson then read a proclamation designating Oct. 14-18 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Harrison. He presented the document to Gwen Hoffmann, chamber of commerce chairman.
