Dushun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, was in Harrison on Wednesday meeting with Mayor Jerry Jackson and Layne Ragsdale with the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations about another upcoming project.
In February, the commission announced that the 2020 MLK Commemorative Vigil and Beloved Community Heritage Festival would be held in Harrison in early April.
Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of late Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was set to make a rare appearance following the non-violence festival.
That was prior to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival and Dr. King’s appearance were rescheduled for Sept. 24.
But the entire festival was canceled in August as a result of the ongoing infection rate of the virus.
However, Ragsdale said she and Jackson, along with Scarbrough, are going to participate in a virtual conversation with King later this month.
“We’re going to tape it and record it and then it’ll be able to be streamed with us talking to her about what the issues are that we face in Harrison and asking her for some advice about how we can proceed in our community,” Ragsdale said.
She went on to say that hopes of a virtual town hall also fell by the wayside, but they are excited about getting the chance to talk to Dr. King even though the pandemic negated her personal appearance in Harrison.
Ragsdale said the task force and the commission had worked for more than a year putting together the festival that would culminate with Dr. King’s appearance.
“We lost the opportunity because of COVID, so we’re grateful to Dushun to be able to move forward with this because we thought we’d lost any opportunity because she’s not doing any travel now,” Ragsdale said.
They plan to do the virtual conversation with Dr. King next week, then get it prepared to be streamed at a later time.
The Wednesday meeting was designed to organize the effort and work out the physical particulars of gathering the group virtually.
