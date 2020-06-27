The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Board of Directors is set to meet Monday and some recent court action regarding the $18 fee will be up for discussion.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill debacle. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the solid waste district to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
After bondholders, through bond trustee Bank of the Ozarks, successfully sued the district to be repaid for the principle they invested, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox appointed Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece as receiver.
Circuit judges in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties ruled that the fee was actually an illegal tax or illegal exaction, thus unconstitutional.
Treece, acting as receiver, filed a notice that those decisions would be appealed to the state Supreme Court to determine constitutionality of the fee.
All money collected from property owners who paid the $18 fee has been put into a special account maintained by the trustee pending the outcome of all appeals.
A court hearing was held in Pulaski County last Monday. Treece told the Daily Times that there are still issues to be resolved regarding the receivership and the fee, but Fox ordered him to stop all actions regarding the appeal and let the other parties involved in the suit determine if they want to continue with the appeal.
After the hearing Monday, Little Rock lawyer Lance R. Miller entered his appearance in the case representing the trustee.
On Thursday, Miller filed a motion asking the court to order that the $2,339,686.59 be deposited in the registry of the court rather than being maintained by the trustee.
Earlier in the month, Treece had filed a motion to give bondholders $2 million of that amount, with the remainder paid to the solid waste district to meet post-closing monitoring and maintenance obligations at the landfill.
On Friday, Judge Fox signed an order that the money be deposited with the court. All parties who claim interest in the money must submit those claims to the court within 30 days. Then, the court will determine how the money is distributed.
According to Miller’s motion, interested parties include the solid waste district, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the plaintiffs in the six lawsuits challenging the fee.
The meeting Monday will be regarding court action that has taken place regarding the fee, board chairman Fred Woehl said.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in council chambers on the second floor of Harrison City Hall.
Boone County Collector Amy Jenkins said collectors' offices are still required to collect the $18 fee on property taxes until there is a court order telling them to stop.
