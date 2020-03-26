The Harrison City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, but City Hall won’t be open and you will have to watch the meeting online.
Mayor Jerry Jackson earlier this month ordered that City Hall be locked down to visitors unless by appointment. Jackson has also strongly encouraged social distancing.
The Arkansas Department of Health issued guidance that gatherings should be kept to 10 or less in a small confined space.
In order to meet that guidance, Jackson said City Hall will be locked down to the general public Thursday night, but the public is invited to watch online through the City of Harrison Facebook page.
Jackson will host an opportunity for the public to make comments or ask questions at the end of the meeting through the Facebook page.
The main item on the agenda Thursday night is a policy to allow some Public Works employees to take a city vehicle home in some cases.
Jackson is also scheduled to give council members an update on the coronavirus state of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.