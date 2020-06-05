About 125 people gathered Thursday evening on the courtpark outside the Boone County Courthouse to peacefully protest the death of a black man in police custody.
George Floyd, 46, died during a police arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25. His death sparked protests nationwide and it came to Harrison that night.
Daniella Scott of Harrison, who was a candidate for Harrison City Council in 2018, organized the protest. Walking with the aid of a cane, she arrived on the square about 7 p.m.
Looking at the number of people who were part of the event, even she was surprised at the turnout.
“I thought maybe 10 or 20,” Scott said. “I’m very naïve.”
There was a large police presence on the courtpark. Officers from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police and even the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force kept an eye on proceedings after social media rumors of organized protestors being bussed in from Little Rock and Chicago.
Groups of men and even individuals walked along the square carrying semiautomatic rifles and pistols. They said they were there to make sure no one involved in the protest took the opportunity to loot stores and create violence that has happened in larger protests in big cities.
Scott said the group had no such intentions anyway.
“They’re being peaceful, they’re being good, no riots,” she said.
As the crowd chanted “George Floyd” to motorists passing on Main Street, some drivers honked and offered encouragement. Mayor Jerry Jackson gave Scott a bullhorn so she could address the crowd.
She introduced herself and thanked them for showing up.
“Eventually I will meet all of you and learn all of your names,” she said as cheers arose.
Kevin Cheri, former superintendent of the Buffalo National River and a member of the local Task Force on Race Relations, surveyed the crowd that was larger than anticipated.
“This is great,” Cheri said. “And I want the young people to know that a lot of people in Harrison were there. It’s important for them to see us as it is for them to be out here being seen.”
A steady stream of traffic flowed past the square, probably more traffic than had been on Main Street as driver’s honked and waved at the crowd.
Just after 7:30 p.m., the protestors were asked to drop to one knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds to signify the last moments of Floyd’s life as an officer kneeled on his neck while he said he couldn’t breathe.
As the protestors knelt in silence, even passing motorists stopped honking and yelling and the downtown that had been so noisy was strangely silent for a few minutes, at least until the protestors in unison began chanting, “I can’t breathe.”
Elizabeth Darden of Harrison would occasionally march on the street in front of the crowd with words of encouragement.
Darden said she was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska.
“But I moved here eight years ago and I’m raising three biracial children in this community,” Darden said.
She went on to say there are people not only in Harrison, but all across the country who don’t recognize racial inequality. She wants to be a voice to bring it to light.
“We want justice,” she said. “We want peace. We want equal rights for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.