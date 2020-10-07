The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board of directors voted recently to contract with Stephen Kershaw as district director, but the issue of illegal dumps across the five counties became a sticking point in discussion.
Bulls Shoals Mayor David Nixon, chairman of the board’s personnel committee, said the draft of the contract included a provision that the new director could be required to take on other duties as necessary. One of those duties could deal with illegal dumps.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson asked Nixon to explain the 30-day assessment clause in the contract.
Nixon said it’s designed to give the board a chance to examine performance of the new director.
“It gives us an opportunity to give us a sense of the mesh, shall we say, between the board and the director’s vision of the position,” Nixon said.
Interim director Bill Lord said there might be some confusion. He explained the 30-day provision deals with his contract with the board.
Board chairman Fred Woehl said Lord was going to go half-time as he helps during the during the transition to Kershaw’s contract. After 30 days the board will meet again and either terminate Lord’s contract completely if Kershaw doesn’t need more help, or possibly extend it another 30 days.
Lord said he had written the majority of the contract for Kershaw, with help from district lawyer John Verkamp. The contract with Kershaw calls for a 90-day evaluation.
Nixon called on Kershaw to introduce himself.
Kershaw said he was born and raised in Liverpool, England. He holds degrees in chemical engineering and environmental engineering. He said he worked for a firm cleaning up gasoline spills in Florida to prevent contamination of ground water.
Nixon said he hoped that experience won’t “come in handy” in protecting ground water in the Ozarks.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said he had questions about the contract itself. He asked if a provision could be included that would see board members get meeting agendas at least four days in advance.
Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams asked that a certain date be set for board meetings rather than ones that come up on an irregular basis.
Pendergrass said the board’s bylaws don’t require that and Verkamp said the code says the board must meet quarterly.
Pendergrass’ next question about the contract was how the director will be asked to deal with and inspect reported illegal dumps.
Woehl said he has been getting complaints about illegal dumps — two in Baxter County and one in Marion County — but he has been forwarding those complaints on to the respective county judges.
Pendergrass asked if that issue should be more specifically addressed in the contract. Verkamp pointed out that the district isn’t supposed to collect tipping fees on solid waste generated in the district and hauled to a landfill outside the district without a plan for handling illegal dumps.
Woehl said the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will no longer address illegal dumps. The agency sends him a letter about any complaint, which is what he forwards to county judges.
“They’ve been doing a good job of taking care of it,” Woehl said. He went on to say that contact from the county judge about a dump would have more power than from the solid waste district director.
“You’re the county judge,” Woehl told Pendergrass. “You’ve got to clean this place up, where [the director] has no authority.”
Pendergrass said the director might not have the authority, but it’s the district’s responsibility to clean up illegal dumps according to state law.
Nixon said he felt that should be an issue for the board to discuss, developing a policy outlining how the director would interface with law enforcement and local officials regarding illegal dumps.
Pendergrass said that ADEQ had in the past investigated illegal dumps with their own personnel. They would cite people into court for having an illegal dump and most often the person would clean it up to avoid court proceedings.
The board voted not to modify the contract at the time, but the board will meet again with Kershaw in 90 days to assess Kershaw’s performance, which would also include a possible contracted salary increase from the original $50,000 a year to $55,000 a year. The issue of illegal dumps could be broached again at that time.
