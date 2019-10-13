“I actually first worked with the late Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt before I was mayor of Rogers,” Cong. Steve Womack told the crowd at the Men of Distinction Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
“I was a young broadcaster at a radio station and each week we would receive a ‘reel-to-reel’ tape from Washington, DC that we would play for him on the weekends. John Paul would start each segment with the words, ‘This is John Paul Hammerschmidt with Comment from the Capital.’ Then he would end the segment with the words, ‘As always, I invite your views.’”
Womack said he respected Cong. Hammerschmidt so much. “We created a John Paul Hammerschmidt Fellowship with the UAFS so a student can spend time in DC to do a deep dive into Washington. It is a remarkable program to continue the legacy of John Paul.”
“There has never been a better ‘statesman’ in my recent memory,” he said. “One fact to remember about John Paul was that he never served in the majority when he served as congressman. And yet, there are federal buildings and highways named after him. His name was synonymous with Washington. He made a life built on relationships. He was always doing greater than self.”
“His country and constituents came first,” Womack said. “He often drove himself to events because he never wanted to put anyone out.”
When Womack became a congressman, Hammerschmidt gave him some advice, “Just remember, it’s no longer about Republicans and Democrats. They are all your constituents.”
“This is now called the John Paul Hammerschmidt model of politics,” he said. “I also decided to send a greeting to my constituents each week. Of course, now I can send it digitally. But I still start each one the same way he did. This is Steve Womack with ‘Comment from the Capital.’ and I conclude it ‘As always, I invite your views.’”
Womack said he hoped that Congress would someday get back to caring for their constituents the way John Paul Hammerschmidt always served the country.
