Arkansas State Police say the investigation into a fatal crash Monday night just north of Harrison was still underway as of Tuesday afternoon.
Trooper First Class Josh Valentin said the wreck occurred about 8:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 65 near the Arkansas Welcome Center.
Valentin said a woman was killed in the crash. She was a member of a family from Rogers who were southbound in a black Toyota Rav 4.
The driver apparently stopped on the southbound shoulder of the road and attempted to make a U-turn, but didn’t see a white 2010 Ford pickup approaching from the north. Valentin said the pickup T-boned the Toyota.
The driver of the pickup was an unidentified man from Harrison. He was not seriously injured, Valentin said.
Aside from the woman who was killed, another person who was in the SUV was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.
Valentin said more details would be available pending the completion of the investigation.
First responders were called to assist at the scene and included ambulances, fire engines and helicopter ambulances.
