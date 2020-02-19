Cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Albert Richard Williford Jr., age 76, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of the late Albert and Gynell (Brintle) Williford was born on Nov. 11, 1943, in Lebanon, Oklahoma. He was the husband of Ruth Ann Williford, of Harrison.
