Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the pavilion at Peel Cemetery in Peel; visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Alvin Don Keeter, age 72, of Yellville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5 (2019) in Mountain Home.
Alvin was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Harrison, to the late Francis and Faye (Cunningham) Keeter. He was a lifetime resident of the area. He had worked more than 30 years for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative; he loved his job and his work family. He had a passion for hunting and farming his cattle. He served as a board member and secretary/treasurer for the Peel Cemetery. Alvin was a loving husband and father.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Joni (Evans) Keeter, of the home; his daughter, Heather Anderson (David) of Yellville; three brothers-in-law, Keith Evans (Paulette) of Peel, Lester Evans, of Lead Hill, and Luster Evans, of Conway. His sister-in-law, Polly Keeter, of Joplin, Missouri; two nieces, Andrea Erwin (Dennis) of Allen, Texas, and Killian Beard (Stephen) of Peel; three nephews, Cody Evans (Keisha) of Peel, Billy Keeter (Christina) of Joplin, Missouri, and Michael Brett Carroll (Karla) of Bull Shoals; a special cousin, Julia Glover of Lepanto; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Gene Keeter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the pavilion at Peel Cemetery in Peel, with Brother Carroll Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Peel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 63, Peel, AR 72668.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Ahrens Clinic and staff and to Baxter Regional Home Health for the exceptional care given to Alvin Don.
Memories of Alvin Don and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Commented