Archie Veach Sr, age 65, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9 (2020) surrounded by his family.
The son of Lloyd Dale Veach and June Wineford (Monday) Veach was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Harrison.
He loved his family and his grandchildren. He liked fishing, hunting and camping. Archie also liked writing poetry.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Veach and Hank Veach; sister, June Guthrie; and grandchild, Harold Mayes.
Archie is survived by his wife, Debbie Rankin Veach, of the home; son, Archie Veach Jr. and Karri; daughters, Candida Weaver and David, of Springdale, Holly Birchfield and Marty, of Huntsville, and Casey Veach, of Green Forest; sister, Marilyn Hancock and Neil, of Hasty; brothers, Jackie Veach, of Batavia, and Corkey Veach, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Jessalyn, Candice, Archie Joe, Ross Lee, Quincy, Destiny, Arley, Hank, Eli and Jax; great-grandchildren, William, Ara, Jensen Lillian and Waylon; and a whole host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Hopewell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
