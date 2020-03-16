Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Smith Mortuary in Haysville, Kan., with interment at Waco Cemetery; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Smith Mortuary.
Armold P. Blevins, age 90, retired barber and Korean War veteran, was born Jan. 19, 1930, on a farm near Reeds Spring, Missouri. He moved from Arkansas to Wichita, Kansas, in 1954.
He was a faithful member of The Free Church of the Living God for 60 years. He played a guitar and sang with his children, Vicki and John, in several churches around the Wichita area.
He passed away on Friday, March 13 (2020).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Cook) Blevins; parents, James and Opal (Head) Blevins; brother-in-law, Earl Kelley.
Armold is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Blevins) Kelley; daughter, Vicki (Blevins) Angle (Eldon); grandsons, Jerred, Darren, Warren and Terrence Angle, all of Wichita, Kansas; son, John Blevins (Shelly); and granddaughters, Amy and Katie Blevins, of Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Smith Mortuary in Haysville, Kansas. Interment will follow at Waco Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Smith Mortuary.
