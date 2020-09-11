Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Benjamin “Doc” Francis Steinloski Jr., age 66, of Hector, passed away, Friday, Sept. 11 (2020) at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1954, in Fort Devons, Massachusetts, to the late Benjamin Francis Steinloski Sr. and Pearl Jesse Davis Steinloski. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Angel Broussard, of Georgia, and Benjamin Conyers, of Arizona; two brothers, Jim Steinloski and John Steinloski, both Washington state; and two sisters, Martha Jankowski, of Washington state, and Wava Hilton, of Arkansas.
