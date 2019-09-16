Service: Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home.
Berneace Maye Crawford, 93, died Sunday, Sept. 15 (2019) at Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista in Harrison.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
The daughter of Sam and Elsie Willis was born Feb. 13, 1926, at Western Grove. She was the wife of the late George Newton Brewer Jr. and Ray Crawford, of the home.
Commented