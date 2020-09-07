Betty Lee Keele Lewis

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home, with interment at Bellefonte Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home.
Betty Lee Lewis, age 73, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5 (2020) at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.
She was born on June 27, 1947, in Harrison, to James and Lennie Herron Keele.
She is preceded in death by her parents and longtime companion Jerry Awbrey.
Betty was a 1966 graduate of Valley Springs High School. She enjoyed decorating, gardening, tending to her flowers, sitting on the porch in the sun, and taking care of every stray cat in the neighborhood. She was an avid Razorback fan and rarely missed a televised game. She loved her family more than anything, and she loved the Lord.
Betty is survived by her two sons and their wives, Billy and Christy Lewis, and Steven and Jeannie Lewis, all of Harrison; her grandchildren, Grace, Claire, Katie, Emily, Jordan and Scott; her great-grandchildren; Jaxon and Liberty; her siblings, Jimmie Sue and Larry Sawyer, Virginia and Keith Smalley, Ross Keele, and Linda Molt; her nieces and nephews, Beth Leal, Lisa Hummel, Martha Pollock, Brian Keele, Kristie Blevins, Becky Kalis and Nicki Lowry; uncle and aunts, Troy Herron, Ramona Herron, Rose Herron and Florence Strickland; and a host of extended family that will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home, with Brother Heath Kirkpatrick officiating.
Interment is in Bellefonte Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
