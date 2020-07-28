Open visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with private service at Jasper Cemetery.
Betty Marie Thompson peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27 (2020) one day prior to her 90th birthday.
Betty was born on July 28, 1930, in Branson, Missouri, the daughter of George Stone Sr and Katie Marie (Boehme) Stone. She was a longtime resident of Harrison and Boone County.
Betty Marie Stone graduated from Omaha High School in 1948. She married her sweetheart, Johnie Dee Thompson, of Jasper, in 1950. In 1954 they moved (along with their two sons) to Fayetteville for Johnie to finish his degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas. She always worked to support her family, and after her husband and all three children received their degrees, Betty became a Realtor, a career she enjoyed for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnie; and four brothers; George Jr.(Junior), Billy Gene (twin), Roy Lee and Gordon Leon.
Betty is survived by two sons, Gary and wife Linda Thompson, of Clarksville, and Kenny and wife Mary Beth Thompson, of Fort Smith; a daughter, Marietta and husband David McGinnis, of Springdale; grandchildren, Jake Thompson, Nicholas and wife Amber Thompson, Chelsea and husband Peter Smith and Will McGinnis; and six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ava, Molly, Olivia, Ellie and Charlotte.
A private service will be held at the Jasper Cemetery.
