Billie Warren Clark, of Ponca, passed away Thursday, June 25 (2020) at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1921, in Harrison, to Kymbriel Clark and Ola (Edgmon) Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carry Dean Clark; five brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Charlene Clark, of Ponca; son, Terry Clark and wife Linda, of Ponca; three daughters, Regina Cochrane and husband Bill, of Ponca, LeMae Sattler and husband Glenn, of Ponca, and Donna Newberry and husband Jack, of Metalton; six grandsons, Kelly Cochrane and Sandi, of Pea Ridge, Glendon Sattler and wife Sherry, of Perryville, Missouri, Brent Clark and wife Cynthia, of Mt. Sherman, John Layton Hartsel Clark, of Ponca, William Quentin Kennedy Clark, of Ponca, and Bradley Clark Newberry and wife Karlea, of Belfonte; four granddaughters, Tamra Cone and husband Gary, of Ponca, Tera LeAnn Clark, of Harrison, Kymbriel Jamison and husband Corey, of Ponca, and Lindsey Mowrer and husband Jacob, of Huntsville; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 30, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boxley. Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Cochrane, Brent Clark, Glendon Sattler, Bradley Newberry, John Layton Clark and Quentin Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boxley.
