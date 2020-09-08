Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Elkland Independent Methodist Church, with interment at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, Mo.; Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Fraker Funeral Home in Marshfield, Mo.
Billy Isaac Stonecipher, 87, of Elkland, Missouri, left this world on Sunday, Sept. 6 (2020).
He was born on March 15, 1933, to Leahmon Shelby and Stella Mae Tyler Stonecipher of Bruno.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland. The family will be at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
